Tom Hanks is coming to Liverpool for a special book event this month.

Hanks will be in the UK to talk about his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

The Oscar-winning star of Forrest Gump and Philadelphia will be live on stage for ‘An Evening with Tom Hanks’ to discuss his book and the inspiration behind it.

Advertisement

An official description of the event reads: “Live on stage, Hanks will be in conversation to celebrate the publication of his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece: a wildly ambitious story of the making of a colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film, and the humble comic book that inspired it all.

“Exploring why he wanted to capture the changes in America and American culture over the past 80 years, Hanks will share the inspiration behind his colourful cast of characters. Taking the audience behind the scenes and offering a glimpse into how a story becomes a finished film, Hanks will also touch on how he drew on his own career in Hollywood.”

The event will be held at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre on November 29 and each live ticket holder will receive a copy of the book along with their ticket. You can buy tickets for the event here.

In other news, Elvis star Austin Butler has revealed that co-star Hanks expressed concern towards him after Butler was immersed “so deeply” in his role as Elvis Presley, and offered him a part in new series Masters Of The Air.

“[Hanks] said, ‘You have immersed yourself so deeply in Elvis that, for your mental health, it would be wise to go straight into something else. If you just jump off the train, you might have emotional whiplash…,” he told The Sunday Times.

Advertisement

“And, you know,’ Hanks continued. ‘I’ve got this thing I’m producing.’”