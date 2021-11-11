Tom Hanks names his three favourite films that he’s worked on

Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most.

Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Baseball movie A League Of Their Own made the list, on account of Hanks getting to play the sport all summer while they were filming.

The Wachowski siblings’ Cloud Atlas also earned a spot, which he described as a film “shot on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love.”

“That was the first time I’d ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history,” he said.

“But the work itself, we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on a deep throw… that whole movie was such a deep throw that making it was magical.”

The final film was Cast Away.

“We just had bold adventures when making that movie,” said Hanks.

He continued: “We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots. We were out in Fiji and my whole family was with me,” he added. “Nothing but adventures every single day.”

Meanwhile, Wilson, the volleyball companion from Cast Away, has been sold for £230,000 at auction.

The film prop was sold in an auction on Prop Store on Tuesday (November 9). It had been estimated to earn between £40,000 to £60,000.