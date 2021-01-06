Tom Hanks reveals “horrible new haircut” for role in Elvis Presley biopic

Tom Hanks has revealed the new haircut he has to sport for his role in the new Elvis biopic.

Hanks is playing Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann film, which is currently shooting in Australia.

When appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Hanks was asked by Norton what he was doing down under.

“I am working on Baz Luhrmann’s movie about Elvis Presley,” he explained. “Austin Butler is playing Elvis Presley.

“And here, let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker,” he continued, before proceeding to take off his baseball cap.

“Check out this horrible… can you see that?!” Hanks joked, keeping his hair out of shot before giving a quick glimpse at his newly-shaved head. “Look at that thing! I just scared the children!”

“What I really want to do,” Hanks added, “is to have a little tuft of hair right here,” gesturing to his forehead, “and then a big beard, and then everybody would think I’m Graham Norton!”

“You can play me in the biopic,” Norton joked back.

Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 with his wife Rita Wilson in March while on set for the Elvis biopic in Australia, and recently said “shame on you” to those not wearing a mask in public. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks said to People Magazine.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Kelvin Harrison Jr. had landed the role of B.B. King in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film.

The project resumed shooting back in September after star Tom Hanks was hit with the coronavirus in March, prompting production to shutdown for six months.