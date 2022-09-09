Tom Hanks says ‘Forrest Gump’ sequel talks “lasted all of 40 minutes”

Tom Hanks has revealed there were discussions about making a sequel to Forrest Gump, but it only “lasted all of 40 minutes”.

The 1994 Oscar-winning film was originally based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom, which received a sequel titled Gump and Co. in 1995.

Despite the success of the film adaptation, which won six Oscars including Best Picture, Hanks explained that talks of sequel were quickly brushed aside.

Advertisement

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hanks said: “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes. And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.’”

Hanks stated his career hasn’t featured many sequels because he’s never signed a contract which made one an obligation.

“A smart thing I did is I’ve never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to do a sequel,” Hanks said. “I’ve always said, ‘Guys, if there’s a reason to do it, let’s do it. But you guys can’t force me.’

“There is that natural inclination that is one of pure commerce that says, ‘Hey, you just had a hit, so do it again and you’ll have a hit’.”

Hanks has reunited with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for Disney’s live-action Pinocchio, their fourth collaboration following Cast Away and The Polar Express. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Giuseppe Battiston and Luke Evans, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in voice roles.

Advertisement

Hanks’ next film is comedy-drama A Man Called Otto, starring alongside Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The film, produced by Hanks, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 14 in the US.