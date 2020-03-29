Tom Hanks shares new message after returning home following coronavirus ordeal

Tom Hanks has updated fans on he and his wife’s condition after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

The actor and his wife Rita Wilson were in Australia for pre-production of the as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic from Warner Bros when they discovered they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hanks, who is set to play Presley’s long-time manager Colonel Tom Parker in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, told fans at the time: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

He continued: “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

After updating fans on their status last week, saying that they “felt better,” the couple have now recovered and are back home in L.A.

Taking to Twitter, Hanks wrote: “Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Ruth and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

Hanks and Wilson are among a number of celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus. Others who have tested positive include Idris Elba and his wife, rappers Scarface and Slim Thug, Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews and Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video statement to the nation, the Prime Minister said he has “mild symptoms” and will continue to lead the country’s response to the crisis while in self-isolation.

He said: “I want to bring you up to speed on something that is happening today which is that I have developed mild symptoms of coronavirus, that is to say a temperature and a persistent cough, and on the advice of the chief medical officer I have taken a test.

“That has come out positive so I am working from home, I am self isolating.”