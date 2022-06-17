Tom Hanks tells fans to “back the fuck off” after tripping wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks was filmed telling fans to “back the fuck off” after tripping up his wife Rita Wilson.

Footage has been shared on social media in which the Elvis star and his wife can be seen leaving a restaurant in New York, before being approached by fans on the way.

After Wilson was caused to trip up by fans asking for selfies, she was filmed firmly telling one person to “stop it”.

Hanks then shouted, “That is my wife, back the fuck off,” before scorning the group for “knocking over my wife.”

Take a look at the footage here:

if Tom Hanks yelled and looked at me like that I think I would feel shame forever https://t.co/trExAgfRSh — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) June 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks recently said he thinks he couldn’t play a gay lawyer in Philadelphia today.

“Could a straight man do what I did in Philadelphia now? No, and rightly so,” Hanks told The New York Times Magazine.

“The whole point of Philadelphia was don’t be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie is that I was playing a gay man.” Hanks added: “We’re beyond that now.”

“I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight guy playing a gay guy,” he went on.

“It’s not a crime, it’s not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity. Do I sound like I’m preaching? I don’t mean to.”

Tom Hanks can next be seen as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming biopic Elvis, released in cinemas on June 24.