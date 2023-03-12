Tom Hanks wins his first Razzie award for ‘Elvis’

The winners of the Golden Raspberry Awards 2023 were announced yesterday (March 11) with Tom Hanks picking up his first ever Razzie for his performance in Elvis.

The Golden Raspberry Awards are an annual celebration of the “worst” in film. Beating out the likes of Pete Davidson, Mod Sun, Evan Williams and Xavier Samuel, Hanks picked up the Razzie for the Worst Supporting Actor for his performance of Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis.

Hanks was also awarded a second Golden Raspberry after winning the Worst Screen Couple category for Elvis “and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)”.

He now joins a rare group of actors with both a Razzie and an Oscar to their name. The list includes Eddie Redmayne, Halle Berry, Jared Leto and Nicole Kidman.

Elsewhere at the ceremony Leto won his second Razzie, picking up the trophy for Worst Actor for his role in Morbius. Blonde won Worst Film and Machine Gun Kelly picked up Worst Director for his work on Good Mourning.

Elsewhere, the Razzies itself won the award for Worst Actress. It comes after the organisation faced criticism for initially nominating 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category.

Following the backlash, the Razzies removed Armstrong from the public ballot and apologised. Going forward, all nominees must be 18.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Worst Picture

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) – Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) – Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) – Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto – Morbius (Winner)

Sylvester Stallone – Samaritan

Worst Actress

The Razzies (WINNER)

Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton – Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario – The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone – The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde

365 Days: This Day And The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona – Morbius (WINNER)

Lorraine Bracco – Disney’s Pinocchio

Penélope Cruz – The 355

Fan Bingbing – The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino – Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson – Good Mourning

Tom Hanks – Elvis (WINNER)

Xavier Samuel – Blonde

Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Evan Williams – Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker and Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene – Blonde

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) – Elvis (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women – Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow – The Bubble

Colson Baker and Mod Sun – Good Mourning (WINNER)

Andrew Dominik – Blonde

Daniel Espinosa – Morbius

Robert Zemeckis – Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde (WINNER)

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius