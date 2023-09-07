Tom Hardy fans are very confused by his “inexplicable” accent in ‘The Bikeriders’

Tom Hardy has left some viewers baffled by his accent in the trailer for upcoming film, The Bikeriders.

The actor, who has showcased a number of accents across The Dark Knight Rises, Peaky Blinders and Locke, stars opposite Jodie Comer and Austin Butler in the drama which follows the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club.

READ MORE: How Tom Hardy turned Venom into one of the most exciting comic book antiheroes in cinema today

After the trailer was released on Wednesday (September 6), a key takeaway has been the “absurd” and “inexplicable” accent Hardy adopts for his character.

Advertisement

“Ahhhhhhh the incredibly soothing sensation of Tom Hardy doing another new voice and accent that has never existed before,” one viewer wrote on X.

Another added: “Wake up babe new Tom Hardy accent just dropped.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Ahhhhhhhh the incredibly soothing sensation of Tom Hardy doing another new voice and accent that has never existed before. — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) September 6, 2023

This movie has everything. Tom Hardy speaking in a pizza shop owner accent. Jodie Comer speaking in a small cartoon mouse voice. The accent formerly known as Elvis. Mike Feist. https://t.co/z8344hpgQU — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) September 6, 2023

Tom Hardy using another absurd accent, The Bikeriders is going to be so good pic.twitter.com/m3CEoINBpm — Jillian (@JillianChili) September 6, 2023

Advertisement

TOM HARDY INEXPLICABLE ACCENT WE SO FUCKING BACK https://t.co/CUydgipgi2 — Jacob Gallagher (@jacobwgallagher) September 7, 2023

Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders pic.twitter.com/NchJSnDhhF — All That Steven Allows (@StevenWallaby) September 6, 2023

wake up babe new tom hardy accent just dropped https://t.co/K72aSbBHlE — mark (@midsommark) September 6, 2023

The Bikeriders, inspired by the 1967 photobook of the same name by Danny Lyon, is the latest film from writer-director Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special, Mud).

Other cast members include Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Norman Reedus, Boyd Holbrook, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, Emory Cohen, Karl Glusman, Toby Wallace and Happy Anderson.

The Bikeriders is scheduled to be released in US cinemas on December 1, 2023.

Last month, Hardy was seen taking part in a medieval fight during a jousting festival in Sussex, where he was dressed in full battle gear.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Hardy wrote: “This might have happened today… Random day out in the English countryside nipping to the shops.”