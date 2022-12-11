Tom Hardy grants hospice patient’s dying wish with video call

Tom Hardy granted the dying wish of a fan in a hospice by video calling her.

Jo-Anne Shaw told the staff caring for her at Myton Hospice in Warwick that it would be her dream to speak to the actor. They put out an appeal on social media and Hardy replied on Instagram, saying it would “be [his] pleasure”. He then video called her on Friday.

READ MORE: How Tom Hardy turned Venom into one of the most exciting comic book antiheroes in cinema today

“He has made my day. He put me on a pedestal for a day and that’s all I can ask for,” Shaw, who is living with terminal cancer, told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited, he spoke to me as if he’s a friend,” she continued. “I’m such a big fan of his, I’ve watched all his movies and boxsets especially during lockdown. I love him to bits.”

Shaw is such a huge fan of the Peaky Blinders actor that instead of sending her flowers, her friend sent her a life-sized cardboard cutout of him instead.

A spokesperson from the Myton Hospice said on their official Facebook that they had been “blown away by Tom’s kindness and support”, adding that “Jo-Anne and her family cannot thank you enough for making this happen.”

Earlier this year, Hardy took home two gold medals from a charity Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in Wolverhampton. The proceeds from the event were donated to REORG, a charity that supports military and emergency service members who are dealing with PTSD, depression and life-altering physical injuries.