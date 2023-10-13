Tom Hardy launches his own sci-fi comic book series ‘Arcbound’

Tom Hardy has teamed up with writer Scott Snyder to create a brand-new comic book series — Arcbound.

The Venom actor has taken on the title of creative collaborator and will focus on character development for the broader Arcbound universe.

As part of the comic’s release, Hardy and the creative team will appear for a signing on Saturday (October 14) at New York Comic Con from 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Members of the team, not including Hardy, will also host a panel on Saturday from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The 12-issue sci-fi series takes place in the future where Earth is a barren wasteland. The official description reads: “The formidable corporatocracy, Zynitec, harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. The Arcbound series chronicles the journey of Kai, a resolute Mediator Captain, tasked with maintaining Zynitec’s lifeline to Kronium. However, as he grapples with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec’s dubious past thrust him into a poignant quandary: to remain loyal to the empire or to confront the forces that molded him into a tool of oppression.”

The first issue arrives in March, but an ashcan edition has already been made available at Comic Con. Alongside Hardy and Snyder, who is known for his work on Batman and Justice League comics, the Arcbound team also includes veteran writer Frank Tieri, known for Wolverine and Deadpool, and artist Ryan Smallman, who has worked on Fortnite and Marvel titles. Other artists contributing variant covers include Ryan Ottley, Clay Mann, Tyler Kirkham and Dan Panosian.

“Arcbound is set apart not just by its original concept and narrative, but also by the team that’s breathing life into it,” said Snyder in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). Frank is one of the best storytellers I know. His imaginative talent is amazing, but he’s also an incredible structuralist. Ryan’s style is so kinetic, so full of energy and passion. And Tom has been responsible for bringing some of my favorite characters to life on the screen – he’s a true creative force.

“So, having the chance to work with all three of them in building a world and story of this scope…it’s hugely exciting. Because Arcbound is not just a comic; it’s a narrative expression reflecting our times.”

Hardy has experience on the creative side of the film business, earning writing credits on Venom: Let There Be Carnage as well as the upcoming third Venom movie.

“I’ve always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling – and with comics, I find it’s a fascinating playground to explore. A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss – you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources,” said Hardy.

“The canvas is limitless, a vast expanse to explore the human condition, character depth, and boundless realms, all only limited by our collective imagination. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside such industry legends as Scott, Frank, and Ryan in helping to bring the Arcbound universe to life. They have created an epic world that is as exciting to explore for those who enjoy comics as it is for those who create them.”

On the acting front, Hardy is next set to appear alongside Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Michael Shannon in The Bikeriders, which is set for release on December 1.