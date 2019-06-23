Tom Hardy is officially returning for ‘Venom 2’

The movie's producer also hopes to include Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Tom Hardy will be returning for Venom 2, it has been revealed.

After starring in 2018’s Venom, it has now been confirmed that the actor will be back to reprise his role as Eddie Brock aka Venom in the Marvel sequel.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” producer Amy Pascal told Fandango. “When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

The potential for a sequel was teased in the first end credits scene of Venom, when Eddie Brock took a trip to San Quentin prison to interview convicted serial killer Cletus Kasady (played by Woody Harrelson). “When I get out of here — and I will — there’s gonna be carnage,” Kasady promised.

Comic book fans will know the psychotic serial killer with no moral compass as one of Venom’s bigger villains. Whether or not Harrelson will return for the sequel has not yet been confirmed, but Hardy is officially back for Venom 2.

Another Marvel/Sony character fans are hoping to see make a cameo in the sequel is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. “Everybody would love to see that,” Pascal commented. “You never know someday…it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen. We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet. We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything.”

Asked to clarify what she meant by “everything,” Pascal laughed and answered: “Every movie we ever do! He needs to be in every movie that I ever work on!”

Meanwhile, Rocketman producer Matthew Vaughn has revealed why Tom Hardy dropped out of playing the main role in the story of Elton John‘s life.

The British star was attached to the project in 2013, before Taron Egerton was eventually cast as the music icon in early 2018.

Last year, Tom Hardy was made a CBE by Prince Charles in a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace. The actor was announced as one of the recipients of the Queen’s birthday honours in June, 2018, with him being recognised for his services for drama.