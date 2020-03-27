Tom Hardy has taken to social media to praise the NHS for their work during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor shared a graphic on Instagram this morning (March 27) that read: “THANKYOU Every member of the NHS.” Also displaying the NHS website address, the graphic’s text concluded with: “YOU ARE BRILLIANT.”

Advertisement

Commenting under his post, Hardy wrote: “Thank you to all of you taking unprecedented risk daily to take care of us. Thank you for your selfless care and tireless hard work on the frontline in this particularly difficult, risk full, deeply pressured and unprecedented time. Serving us daily so many of us, tirelessly underfunded, under pressure and deeply saddened to hear without the proper equipment you need.”

He continued: “All the services from Ambulance to Police to Fire. Military to Carers. Health care Volunteers and all support nationally. Thank you all. Thank you NHS. You are wonderful. I feel and I am not alone that we are incredibly lucky to have you. You are wonderful. And I am grateful for your service. Thank you.”

A new campaign was launches yesterday urging people to donate money to raise funds for frontline staff. You can visit the ‘Covid Front Line Fund’ Facebook page here.

Meanwhile, Matt Bellamy has spoken about how “proud” he is of his cousin who is working on the NHS’ emergency frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

The Muse frontman shared a photo of his cousin, Dr. Claire Bellamy, who is pictured smiling in medical scrubs. A second photo shows some protective gear that Matt is sending to Claire and her colleagues, including face masks.