Tom Hardy shares update on ‘Venom 3’ from set

Tom Hardy has confirmed filming is underway on the sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The actor shared an Instagram post from the film’s set on Saturday (November 25), where he thanked the cast and crew for their work across all three instalments.

“V3N0M 3,” Hardy began the post. “The Last dance – thankfully we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic Cast and crew – good friends and family – we’ve come a long way.

“It’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team.”

Hardy also gave a shout out to screenwriter and director Kelly Marcel, who previously collaborated with the actor on Bronson, Venom and 2021’s Venom Let There Be Carnage. Along with writing the script for Venom 3, the sequel marks her directorial debut.

“I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am,” Hardy added. “Watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. Trust your gut, your instincts are always spot on.”

The actor also thanked his stunt double Jacob Tomuri, adding: “Jacob you still look f all like me bro. Here’s to a great ride!!!”

Hardy last played the character in a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where it was suggested that Venom had returned to his original universe.

Venom 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8 next year. Madame Web is slated to be the next film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, which arrives on February 14, 2024.