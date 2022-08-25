Tom Hardy wins two gold medals at charity jiu-jitsu tournament

Tom Hardy has won two gold medals at a charity Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in Wolverhampton.

READ MORE: How Tom Hardy turned Venom into one of the most exciting comic book antiheroes in cinema today

The actor, known for roles in Peaky Blinders and Mad Max: Fury Road, participated at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village on Saturday (August 20).

Hardy, who is an ambassador for the REORG Jiu Jitsu Foundation, picked up two gold medals at the charity event (via People): one in the gi (traditional martial arts uniform) category in his belt and weight division, and one in the no-gi category.

Advertisement

According to the organisation’s website, REORG supports military and emergency service members who are dealing with PTSD, depression and life-altering physical injuries.

TikTok user Geoff Pavey shared clips of the actor, captioned: “Tom Hardy dominating reorg open taking double gold. Won every match by submission the man is a killer.”

You can check out the clips below.

The actor began practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2011 as part of his training for the film Warrior where he played an MMA fighter.

Advertisement

In June Hardy confirmed writing on Venom 3 was underway, with the actor sharing a story credit on Venom 2 and the upcoming sequel with screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

Speaking about the actor’s passion for Venom, Marcel said: “He’s absolutely 100 per cent committed to everything that he does.

“He’s married to Venom. He loves this character. He’s very involved in what he thinks should happen.”

In a two-star review of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, NME wrote: “The film’s biggest problem, however, is an underwhelming climax that degenerates into a dull muddle of visual effects. By this point, you’ll be longing for the simpler pleasures of the middle act, when Venom makes a greater impression by flinging Brock’s TV out the window.

“Perhaps Venom: Let There Be Carnage is really a zingy odd-couple comedy stuck in a so-so superhero flick.”