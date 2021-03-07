Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s ‘Chaos Walking’ gets UK streaming release

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s new film Chaos Walking has been given a UK streaming release.

The sci-fi adventure movie was released in the US on Friday (March 5) and it’s now been confirmed that it will be available for UK fans to watch on April 5 via video-on-demand.

Lionsgate announced the news via Twitter, writing: “The new world awaits. See @tomholland1996 and Daisy Ridley in #ChaosWalking, available for premium rental at home on all digital platforms from 2nd April, and available in cinemas as soon as they open.”

The new world 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙨. See @tomholland1996 and Daisy Ridley in #ChaosWalking, available for premium rental at home on all digital platforms from 2nd April, and available in cinemas as soon as they open. pic.twitter.com/aBT85e3XxB — Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) March 6, 2021

Chaos Walking is based on the best-selling novel The Knife Of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness. Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), it also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

A synopsis for the film reads: “In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Holland) discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by ‘the Noise’ – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.”

Last month, the title for the new Spider-Man film has finally been revealed after Tom Holland and the rest of the cast teased fans with a number of possibilities.

Unveiled in a video posted to social media featuring stars Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, the title of the next instalment in the Marvel franchise has been confirmed as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Meanwhile, Daisy Ridley has said that she would love to play the lead role in a potential Spider-Woman movie, according to a recent interview with the actor.