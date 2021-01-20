Tom Holland reveals he broke his computer after finding out he was cast as Spider-Man.

The actor, who has played the Marvel character since 2016, recalled the moment he found out he’d got the role in a Variety Actors on Actors interview with Daniel Kaluuya.

“I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me,” Holland told Kaluuya. “I type in ‘Marvel.’ I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. It said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’

“I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’

Holland then recalled that his brother believed he had not got the part, as the studio was yet to call Holland when he found out.

“And obviously, that was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who’s quite tech savvy, was like, ‘No. There’s no way that’s real. They would have called you. They’ve been hacked,” Holland said.

“And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened.”

Tom Holland will next be starring in Cherry, playing a young war veteran who suffers from PTSD and opioid addiction. Daniel Kaluuya stars as Black Panther civil rights leader Fred Hampton, in Judas and the Black Messiah.