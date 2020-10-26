Tom Holland confirms ‘Spider-Man 3’ is about to start shooting

Tom Holland has confirmed that work is about to begin on Spider-Man 3.

The Marvel star is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the next superhero outing, and in a new video on his Instagram Stories, the actor gave fans some exciting news.

“Ok, so we just landed in Atlanta, and uh… it’s time for Spider-Man 3! Let’s go!” he says excitedly.

In a separate story, Holland also confirmed that he was about to start reading the script for the next Spider-Man outing.

Tom Holland says it's time for 'Spider-Man 3' 🕸 pic.twitter.com/WQIA6LkuoU — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) October 26, 2020

Alongside Holland, the as-yet-officially-titled third Spider-Man film will include Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, the character taking on a mentor role for Peter Parker that was occupied by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) in the previous two movies.

Cumberbatch has portrayed the character since 2016’s Doctor Strange, and has also appeared in the most recent Avengers films.

Jamie Foxx will also be back as Electro, having been seen previously in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Meanwhile, last week Holland shared a first look at his new Uncharted film, where he will play the role of Nathan Drake.

Alongside a standalone of him in character, video game developers Naughty Dog posted a photo of Holland on set chatting to original Drake voiceover star Nolan North, captioned with: “Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.”

The actor will play a younger version of the video game character in the movie, which is due for release on July 6, 2021.

The film has suffered a number of delays, and was due to begin shooting earlier this year before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.