Tom Holland considering a break from acting during “pre-midlife crisis”

Tom Holland has suggested that he could take a break as an actor as he is having a “midlife crisis at 25”.

The star, who has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016, is due to reprise his role in the upcoming No Way Home, and despite it being speculated as his last outing, it has been confirmed he will play the character again.

However, speaking to Sky News, Holland expressed uncertainty about where his career could go next, admitting: “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor.

Advertisement

“I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things. Genuinely, I’m sort of… having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis.”

It comes after Holland recently suggested that he wouldn’t act forever, alluding to his brief training as a carpenter by revealing: “I definitely don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life. I’ve always been really good with my hands. If something’s broken, I can always figure out a way to fix it.”

The star added that he has an idea of “buying apartment buildings and renting them out cheaper than they need to be, because I don’t need the money.”

Holland confirmed that he would be back as Spider-Man in the future after producer Amy Pascal revealed that No Way Home is “not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.”

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Advertisement

The latest news comes after the star confirmed last week that he would be playing dance icon Fred Astaire in a new biopic, which links back to his roots in dancing after playing Billy Elliot on stage before his Marvel break.

“I am playing Fred Astaire,” Holland revealed. “The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.”