Tom Holland is Nathan Drake in first ‘Uncharted’ trailer

The first trailer has been released for the movie adaptation of Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Based on the video game series from developer Naughty Dog, Uncharted sees Holland play lead hero Nathan Drake opposite Wahlberg as his wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan.

The trailer emulates action sequences from the games, with footage shown leaning into Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception especially – as Nathan Drake scrambles over boxes hanging from a plane over a desert landscape.

A synopsis reads: “In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long lost brother.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), Uncharted also stars Sophia Ali as Nathan’s love interest Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, and Antonio Banderas as the treasure hunter villain.

The Uncharted adaptation has had a troubled production cycle, with a revolving door of directors stemming back to 2010. David O’Russell was originally signed to direct the film before departing in 2011, with names like Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight subsequently joining and leaving the project.

The Uncharted video game series consists of four mainline games, concluding with 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. There’s spin-offs too, including 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy which marked the first game to not feature Nathan Drake.

HBO is adapting Naughty Dog’s other major video game franchise, The Last Of Us, into a TV series with original creator Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin. The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles of Joel and Ellie respectively.

Uncharted releases in cinemas February 11, 2022.