Tom Holland is playing Romeo in a ‘Romeo And Juliet’ stage production

Tom Holland is set to perform as Romeo in a new production of Romeo And Juliet, presented by The Jamie Lloyd Company.

The production will run at the Duke Of York’s Theatre from May 11 to August 3, and will be directed by Lloyd.

Further casting details are set to be announced soon, according to WhatsOnStage. Lloyd shared today: “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”

Advertisement

The 27-year-old actor, who has reached global fame for his portrayal of Spider-Man in six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, began his acting career on stage, playing the title role in Billy Elliot The Musical at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

The actor posted the promotional art for Romeo And Juliet on his Instagram page today, with the phrase, “Violent delights have violent ends” featured in the promotional video. His post was accompanied by the caption: “Sign up now. Link in bio.”

Priority booking for Ambassador Theatre Group+ members and signed up individuals will begin on February 13 at 8am, and general booking will open at 12pm on the same day.

The production is currently offering 10,000 tickets, with 5,000 specifically for key workers, government benefit recipients and under 30s. Tickets will be priced at £25 and under.

The script, based on the classic play by William Shakespeare, has been edited by Heartstopper actor, Nima Taleghani. It will be Lloyd’s first Shakespeare production since his 2014 staging of Richard III at Trafalgar Square, with Martin Freeman leading the performance.

Advertisement

Lloyd is also known for helming many successful versions of traditional plays, including The Seagull with Emilia Clark, Doctor Faustus with Kit Harington and most recently, the musical Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger.

Elsewhere, last month actor Tom Hollander revealed how he accidentally received Holland’s “astonishing” bonus for a Marvel movie.



