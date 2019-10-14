Tom Holland reveals ‘Spider-Man’ MCU split was “most stressful time” of his life

"I'm sure there's some contractual obliged thing where I can't say anything about anything, so I'm just going to keep my mouth shut"

Tom Holland has discussed how Spider-Man‘s split from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the “most stressful week” of his life.

It seemed like the franchise was reportedly leaving Marvel back in August, after Disney and Sony failed to come to an agreement.

It has since been revealed that Spider-Man is set to return to the MCU after Marvel and Sony struck a new deal, but the whole saga still appears to have taken its hole on Holland, star of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The comments came while speaking on a panel with Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal as part of the ACE Comic Con Midwest.

Holland was speaking about his performance of Rihanna‘s ‘Umbrella’ as part of Lip Sync Battle, and called it the “most stressful week” of his life.

However, he then changed his mind on the topic, and began speaking of the Spider-Man MCU split.

“Well… maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened,” he said. “That was a bit of a stressful week.

He continued: “I’m sure there’s some contractual obliged thing where I can’t say anything about anything, so I’m just going to keep my mouth shut.”

The news of Spider-Man re-entering the MCU came only weeks after Sony boss Tony Vinciquerra said that “the door is closed” with regards to Spider-Man and Marvel having a potential future together.