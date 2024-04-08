Tom Holland’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ tickets sell out in less than two hours

Tickets recently went on sale for Romeo & Juliet, starring Tom Holland, and were quickly snatched up.

It was announced back in February that the Spider-Man star would be taking on the iconic lead male role in a new stage adaptation of the beloved story by William Shakespeare.

The production, which is presented by The Jamie Lloyd Company, will run from May 11 to August 3 at the Duke Of York’s Theatre in London.

According to Deadline, tickets for the twelve-week run totally sold out in under two hours, and the production will reportedly be transferring to Broadway after its London run finishes.

Advertisement

As reported by The Mirror: “Romeo & Juliet will head to Broadway after its London run, with details to be announced in due course. While director Jamie Lloyd has made a name for his minimalist adaptations of classic texts, the headline grabber for what is essentially yet another production of Romeo & Juliet is undoubtedly its leading man.”

This follows the announcement of the rest of the cast, which includes newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, and Doctor Who’s Freema Agyeman as Nurse.

Recommended

Following the announcement of the cast, The Jamie Lloyd Company made a statement condemning the “barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company.”

They continued: “This must stop. We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment.”

“Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities,” the theatre company wrote.

“We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible collaborators. The Romeo & Juliet community will continue to rehearse with generosity and love, and focus on the creation of our production.”

Advertisement

In other news, Nicolas Cage is reportedly in talks for a live-action Spider-Man Noir movie.