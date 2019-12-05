Tom Holland says a call with Disney’s CEO helped to save ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Holland has revealed how a phone call with Disney CEO Bob Iger helped to save Spider-Man.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! today (December 5), Holland explained how he spoke to Iger whilst drunk in the pub – a call which he says remarkably helped to keep Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Back in September, it was announced that Spider-Man would return to MCU for two new movies after Marvel resolved a dispute with Sony. A new deal was struck between the two studios and it was announced that a sequel to Far From Home would arrive on 16 July 2021, with Holland returning as the titular web-slinger. Jimmy Kimmel shared with Holland how Iger, on his last appearance on the show, spoke about how Holland helped to smooth the deal between Sony and Marvel. “I wouldn’t say it was entirely my doing,” Holland said in response, before joking: “I saved Spider-Man!”

Holland said that he was “devastated” by the initial news and wanted to speak to Iger only to thank him for “changing my life in the best way.”

However, Iger called Holland when he and his family were at a pub quiz night and Holland was drunk. During the phone call, Iger told Holland: “there is a world in which we can make this work.”

Holland added: “I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end.”

Kimmel later responded: “I’m glad you got drunk and got on the phone with Bob!”

As was the case with those first two movies, the third film in the franchise will see Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige co-producing alongside Sony’s Amy Pascal through her company Pascal Pictures.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Pascal added: “This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes.”

“This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

Speaking about the franchise at the D23 convention in August, Holland said: “Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it.

“The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler. We can’t wait to see that!”