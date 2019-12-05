Tom Holland says a call with Disney’s CEO helped to save ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Holland has revealed how a phone call with Disney CEO Bob Iger helped to save Spider-Man.
Holland added: “I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end.”
As was the case with those first two movies, the third film in the franchise will see Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige co-producing alongside Sony’s Amy Pascal through her company Pascal Pictures.
“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige.
“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”
Pascal added: “This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes.”
“This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”
Speaking about the franchise at the D23 convention in August, Holland said: “Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it.
“The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler. We can’t wait to see that!”