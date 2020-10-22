Tom Holland shares first look as Nathan Drake for ‘Uncharted’ film

Tom Holland has posted a first-look at his portrayal of video game character Nathan Drake in the forthcoming Uncharted film adaptation.

The actor, known for playing Spider-Man in recent Marvel movies, shared an on-set snap of him in Drake’s treasure hunter attire today (October 22). Holland is depicting a younger version of the character for the Sony Pictures film, which is released on July 6, 2021.

Naughty Dog, the developers of the Uncharted video game franchise, also shared a photo of Holland chatting to original Drake voiceover actor Nolan North on set. The photo was captioned with: “Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate.”

North previously denied that he was appearing in the forthcoming film, and said recently that producers “haven’t contacted me at all” [via Digital Spy].

“Part of me is fine with it, and part of me is like: ‘It’d be nice if you asked!’ It’s not a big deal. I’m actually looking forward to it and I think people should look forward to it. Give them a chance.

“We’ve never seen Nathan Drake in his 20s and a Sully [Drake’s mentor] in his 40s. It could be interesting. I like the fact they’re going to do a different spin on it and I’m looking forward to seeing how they do.”

Mark Wahlberg is starring as Sully in the movie adaptation of the iconic PlayStation franchise, the first instalment of which was Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, released on the PlayStation 3 in 2007.

The film is currently in production after numerous delays, having been due to start earlier this year before COVID-19 forced filming to be postponed. It’s now set for release on July 16, 2021.