Tom Holland video game adaptation hits number one on Netflix UK

Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has topped the film chart on Netflix UK.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the action-adventure flick is based on the PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, developed by Naughty Dog.

The film follows Nathan Drake (Holland) who is recruited by Victor Sullivan (Wahlberg) in a race against corrupt billionaire Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) and mercenary leader Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) to locate the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition.

Despite mixed reviews from the critics, the film went onto gross $407million at the worldwide box office, against a budget of $120million.

The film, which arrived on Netflix on November 26, has topped the streaming service’s film chart two days later (November 28).

Other films in the top five include Sing 2, Leo, Hatton Garden: The Inside Story and Illumination’s 2018 adaptation of The Grinch. You can check out the top 10 below.

Uncharted (2022) Sing 2 (2021) Leo (2023) Hatton Garden: The Inside Story (2019) The Grinch (2018) Belfast (2021) Malignant (2021) Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Bee Movie (2007)

Kenneth Branagh’s BAFTA-winning film Belfast, meanwhile, landed at number six on the chart. The film, starring Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench, follows a young boy’s childhood growing up in Belfast in 1969.

Elsewhere, James Wan’s 2021 horror Malignant is in seventh place. The director is set to release his next film, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, on December 22, 2024.