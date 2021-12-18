Tom Holland wants ‘Spider-Man’ films to be “more diverse” in the future

Tom Holland has spoken about the future of Spider-Man on the big screen, saying he wants the films to be “more diverse” going forward.

Holland has played Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016. His third solo film Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last week to positive reviews.

Speaking about the future of the character, Holland told People: “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing. And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

“I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much,” he added.

“I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he added. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

There’s been speculation that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be Holland’s last outing as the superhero, especially since it was the last film in his current contract.

However producer Amy Pascal recently confirmed Holland’s future in the MCU and hinted at another trilogy. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

It comes as Holland has spoken about wanting to take a break from acting. In a recent interview he said: “I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things. Genuinely, I’m sort of… having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis.”