Tom Holland will play Spider-Man in three more films, says producer

In spite of his upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home concluding a trilogy, Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker, a producer has said.

The third film will reach cinemas on December 17, 2021. Until recently, Holland wasn’t sure what his future with Marvel would look like, as he was yet to sign another contract with the studio.

“I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version,” Holland told Entertainment Weekly. “It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy.”

Now, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that Holland will have a future beyond the three films.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she told .

She added: “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Her comments have now also been confirmed by Holland.

“Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about,” he told French TV show Quotidien.

He added: “I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead.

“And, as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”