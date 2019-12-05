Trending:

Tom Holland and Will Smith never met once across two years of making a film together

They did end up meeting on a press tour, and bonded over attempting an escape room

Will Richards
Tom Holland Will Smith
Tom Holland and Will Smith attend the premiere 'Spies In Disguise' at El Capitan Theatre on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Tom Holland has revealed that he and Will Smith never actually met across the two and a half years they spent making a film together.

The pair star as voices in new animated movie Spies In Disguise, which comes out on December 27.

The Spider-Man actor was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when he revealed that it was only earlier that day that he and Smith had met for the first time.

“I just met him, we were doing press earlier,” Holland told Kimmel on the show. “It’s crazy, I feel like I know him.”

See him discuss Smith at the 7-minute mark below:

Holland then later revealed that earlier that day, at the pair’s first meeting, they were tasked with completing an escape room.

“I’ve been a big Will Smith fan for a long time, and then all of a sudden I was locked in a room with him, trying to get us to escape,” the actor Variety at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. “And I don’t know if I wanted to escape, I was enjoying myself in there with Will Smith.”

Holland voices scientist Walter Beckett in Spies In Disguise, who manages to turn Lance Sterling (Smith), thought of as “the world’s greatest spy,” into a pigeon.

Holland also revealed in the same interview with Kimmel that it was a call between himself and Disney CEO Bob Iger that saved the Spider-Man franchise from exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in September, it was announced that Spider-Man would return to MCU for two new movies after Marvel resolved a dispute with Sony.

