Tom Sizemore doctors recommend end-of-life treatment to family

Tom Sizemore’s doctors have recommended to his family that the actor should receive end-of-life treatment.

The Saving Private Ryan star has been in a coma since he suffered a brain aneurysm in the early hours of February 18. Now, doctors have reportedly told his family that there is “no further hope” for his recovery, as per The Independent.

Sizemore has been receiving treatment in intensive care after suffering the aneurysm earlier this month while in Los Angeles. At the time the actor’s condition was stated as a “wait-and-see situation” by his rep, Charles Lago. However, his family have now been “recommended” an “end-of-life decision” in terms of treatment.

Issuing a statement last night (27 February) on behalf of Sizmore and his family, Lago gave an update, saying: “Today doctors informed his [Sizmore’s] family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision.

“The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday. We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore has been receiving treatment at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Los Angeles since 18 February. He was taken to hospital after being found unconscious at his home in LA at around 2am on that

The actor is perhaps best known for starring alongside Tom Hanks in the 1998 Oscar-winning war film Saving Private Ryan. Notable roles for Sizemore also include the 1995 crime thriller Heat (with Al Pacino) and 2001’s Black Hawk Down. In 2000, Sizemore was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in the television movie Witness Protection.

The actor has a history of issues with substance use and has also had some run-ins with the law; having been convicted of domestic violence against his former partner Heidi Fleiss in 2003. In 2009, he was arrested in Los Angeles for the suspected battery of a former spouse, and again for the same offence two years later.

A documentary series chronicling Sizemore’s road to recovery, after entering rehab and being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, titled Shooting Sizemore, was released in 2007.