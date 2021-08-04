Tony Hawk documentary in the works from Duplass brothers

A new feature-length documentary about skateboarding supremo Tony Hawk is currently in the works.

Mark and Jay Duplass are producing the forthcoming project, which will be sold by ICM Partners.

“We’ve been quietly working on this one for a few years,” Mark Duplass, producing alongside his brother Jay, told Variety. “We are floored with the unmitigated access Tony has allowed us to his life and his fascinating relationship to the sport.”

The film, currently untitled, will be directed by filmmaker and photographer Sam Jones and will follow Hawk’s life and career to date.

“I’ve been a skater my whole life, so this film is a passion project for me and I am excited to find a good home for it,” said Jones in a statement.

Tony Hawk, meanwhile, told the publication that filming has already been completed, with the project now in the post-production stages. “We have already shot everything for it, it’s just in the editing process,” he said. “I definitely wanted to give them as much footage and interview as possible.”

