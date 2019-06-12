Tony Stark’s cabin in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is now an Airbnb

You too can live like Iron Man

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark opts for a quiet life in a lakeside cabin with Pepper Potts and their child. If you, too, want to dwell in serenity like Iron Man, here’s some good news: That property is now an Airbnb, up for rent.

The cabin is located in the Bouckaert Farm and Chattahoochee Hills Eventing, which are in the Atlanta area. It costs £628 ($800) a night for six guests, and has received five-star ratings across the board on Airbnb so far.

The listing did not initially identify the cabin as the one in Avengers: Endgame, but Reddit users put two and two together, and Entertainment Weekly confirmed with the lister that it was, indeed, used in the movie. The listing has since been amended, describing the property as “the iconic cabin” that – mild spoiler alert – was also the site of a funeral later on in the blockbuster film.