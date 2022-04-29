NewsFilm News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ first reactions praise a “perfect blockbuster”

“Easily the best film of the year”

By Adam Starkey
Top Gun: Maverick
Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' CREDIT: Alamy/Paramount

Top Gun: Maverick has received overwhelmingly positive reactions following its first screening.

The sequel, set to be screened at Cannes Film Festival next month, debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday (April 28) ahead of its release on May 27.

Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell from the 1986 original, wasn’t in attendance but sent a pre-recorded video message to the screening. In the clip, Cruise said: “Please enjoy, and, hey, let’s try to have a great summer!”

Early reactions have described the film as the “perfect blockbuster” and “better than the original in almost every way”.

Top Gun: Maverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year,” one viewer wrote. “However good you think it’ll be, it’s better.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick sees Mitchell put in charge of training a group of younger Top Gun graduates. Alongside Cruise, the film’s cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and more.

The film was originally scheduled for July 2019 before it was postponed to June 2020. It’s been delayed numerous times since due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise is also set to star in the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. It’s scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023, with a sequel following on June 28, 2014.

Top Gun: Maverick is released in cinemas worldwide on May 27, 2022.

