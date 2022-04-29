‘Top Gun: Maverick’ first reactions praise a “perfect blockbuster”

Top Gun: Maverick has received overwhelmingly positive reactions following its first screening.

The sequel, set to be screened at Cannes Film Festival next month, debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday (April 28) ahead of its release on May 27.

Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell from the 1986 original, wasn’t in attendance but sent a pre-recorded video message to the screening. In the clip, Cruise said: “Please enjoy, and, hey, let’s try to have a great summer!”

Early reactions have described the film as the “perfect blockbuster” and “better than the original in almost every way”.

“Top Gun: Maverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year,” one viewer wrote. “However good you think it’ll be, it’s better.”

You can check out more reactions below.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. It’s not just THAT good, it’s VERY good. 😉 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 28, 2022

Top Gun Maverick is going to completely blow away fans of the original and may even make some new ones along the way. Truthfully, even though the plot is very dependent on that of the original, I found the film to be better than the original in almost every way. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/t7P4VLxMeU — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2022

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick: Just because something is predictable doesn’t make it any less satisfying. It has a near-identical structure to the original, but with some added drama between Maverick and Goose’s son. Absolutely killer air action. It’s exactly what fans will want. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

Crowd shouts to “show it again!” after #TopGunMaverick credits end. I can’t say I’d object. See this on the BIGGEST damn screen with the BEST sound system that you can find. Good on Tom Cruise for continuing to be an insane person. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Y5zhMmMOlT — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 28, 2022

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick sees Mitchell put in charge of training a group of younger Top Gun graduates. Alongside Cruise, the film’s cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and more.

The film was originally scheduled for July 2019 before it was postponed to June 2020. It’s been delayed numerous times since due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise is also set to star in the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. It’s scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023, with a sequel following on June 28, 2014.

Top Gun: Maverick is released in cinemas worldwide on May 27, 2022.