‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller thought he was “going to die” during stunt

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller has spoken about performing stunts while shooting the film, saying that he thought he was “going to die” during one particular moment.

Teller, who plays Lieutenant Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in the new film, was one of a number of actors to undergo a five-month training course delivered by co-star Tom Cruise to prepare them for the G-forces they would experience while filming scenes in planes.

Of one scene, shot in an F-18 Hornet jet, Teller told LADBible: “I think when there’s that much adrenaline and a healthy bit of fear, I was able to hold [vomit] down. I guess that’s a secret skill I have.”

“If anything I think it made me really appreciate how nice it is not to have to, you know, go 500 knots an hour all the time,” he said of his new appreciation for commercial flights. “I like a flight with very minimal G exposure.”

He added: “I definitely had a moment where I thought I was going to die.”

Top Gun: Maverick brought in a huge box office haul on its opening weekend. The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, which sees Tom Cruise return as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, has already taken $248million (£196million) worldwide since its release on Friday, May 27.

Of those takings, $151million (£119million) were in the US, with the film screening at a record-breaking 4,732 cinemas, the most for any film on its first weekend.

This makes Maverick the highest-grossing opening for a non-superhero film since the COVID-19 pandemic began, as well as the first Cruise film to go over the $100million (£79million) mark on opening weekend.

In NME‘s three-star review of Top Gun: Maverick, we wrote: “Top Gun: Maverick does exactly what its intended audience wants it to do – pile on the airborne thrills and steely military heroics without knotting things up with too much moralising or complex character development.

“Its plot may just be an extended Rocky-style training film for the jet fighter equivalent of the bombing of the Death Star, but throwbacks to the original movie supply the emotional heart.”