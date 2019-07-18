He's back!

The first trailer for the new Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, has been released, with Tom Cruise reprising his role as Peter “Maverick” Mitchell. You can watch the trailer below.

The sequel comes 34 years after the original film was released – and the new film is expected to hit cinemas next year on June 26, 2020.

The eagerly anticipated first trailer for Maverick has been released today (July 18), and you can check it out below.

Val Kilmer is expected to return for the sequel, although he doesn’t appear in the first trailer. A number of other stars, including Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell, have also been cast in Maverick.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and the script has been written by Justin Marks, Eric Warren Singer and Peter Craig.

Original Top Gun producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is co-producing along with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. The first film was directed by the late Tony Scott, who died in 2012.

Last year, Cruise shared a tweet confirming that filming has begun on the long awaited follow-up. The Mission Impossible star posted a picture of the original film with the famous line “FEEL THE NEED”, along with a caption saying “Day 1” as filming got underway.