Toy Story 2 ‘casting couch’ blooper removed in wake of #MeToo movement

Disney has deleted a ‘casting couch’-inspired scene from Toy Story 2‘s latest home release in the wake of #MeToo.

Read More: 20 Things You Might Not Know About Toy Story

The post-credits ‘bloopers’ sequence sees Buzz, Woody and friends make gaffes as they work on the hit animated movie. During the faux outtakes, the characters fluff their lines, break the fourth wall, and play practical jokes as they spoof live-action Hollywood films.

In one Toy Story 2 outtake, Stinky Pete the Prospector is seen talking to two Barbie dolls. The elderly, evil character strokes their hands and suggests he could help secure them a role in Toy Story 3.

Check out the original scene below (via The Guardian)

His behaviour reflects problematic practice in the film industry and executives asking for sexual favours in return for career opportunities. Allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement, which saw many actors break their silence and share their own similar experiences.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Disney’s deletion of the scene, which affects Blu-Ray and digital download versions, was clocked by fans online in forums such as Reddit. Independent film site Release News also reported on its removal last month.

The updated version of the film follows news that Toy Story 2 director and former Pixar boss, John Lasseter, parted ways with the company following a number of sexual misconduct claims from his colleagues.

Back in April, it was reported that the Disney+ streaming platform would be deleting racially insensitive scenes from their past movies for their inclusion on the new service.

Meanwhile, Toy Story 4 recently hit cinemas worldwide. In a five-star review, NME said that the latest chapter offers “the most satisfying of endings to the greatest franchise of all time.”