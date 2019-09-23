It comes ahead of the film's home media release next month

A “bittersweet” alternate ending to Toy Story 4 has been revealed by Disney and Pixar.

The hugely successful CGI-animated movie franchise came to an end in June with the release of the fourth instalment of Toy Story, which arrived in cinemas nine years after Toy Story 3.

Ahead of Toy Story 4‘s home release next month (the digital, Blu-Ray and DVD versions of the film will arrive in the UK on October 21), filmmakers have revealed one alternate ending to the movie which didn’t make the final cut.

In a storyboard clip from Toy Story 4‘s upcoming DVD extras (which premiered on Entertainment Weekly), this “bittersweet” version of the ending sees Bo Peep congratulating Woody on reuniting the toys with their child owners. She then spots “the kid from the store” (who is suspected to be Harmony) and decides that she is the owner for her. Bo and Woody then bid each other farewell.

This conclusion will seem strange to those who saw the final movie as Bo and Harmony didn’t interact through much of the film. The actual ending of Toy Story 4 sees Woody choosing to live an owner-less life with Bo, matching lost toys with brand new owners.

