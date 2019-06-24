‘Toy Story 4’ creators reveal more about the meaning behind the end credits

"How are the toys alive?"

The creators of Toy Story 4 have revealed more about the meaning behind the end credit sequence. There are some spoilers ahead.

In the second sequence of the end credits, the creators address a long-running mystery about how the toys come to life in the films when Jessie asks Forky: “How am I alive?” Later, the implication is that they come to life only once children play with them.

Speaking about the mystery, producer Jonas Rivera told Digital Spy that the end credits was their “get out of jail free card” about the theory.

Director Josh Cooley added: “Part of me doesn’t want to try and answer all the magic of it. In Forky’s case, Bonnie has given him a new purpose, but that’s not always the case where toys haven’t had kids and are still alive.”

Meanwhile, producer Mark Nielsen said the character of Forky allowed them to play around with the theory unlike ever before in the franchise.

He said: “Forky really was the biggest move we made of what a toy can be in this universe, we’ve never really seen anything like that, and it really did spring out of our own observations of our children and how they play.

“We love Forky. He was actually a great chance for us to voice what’s in Woody’s head, Woody talking to Forky and explaining the value in a toy and how important it is, that love for a child.”

In a five star review of the film, NME wrote: “There is no real reason for Toy Story 4 to exist. This is the franchise that seemingly concluded nine years ago with an emotional finale which promised new beginnings for Woody, Buzz and the rest of Andy’s toys after faithfully accompanying him through childhood.

“And yet, Toy Story 4 is another masterpiece from Pixar. While never quite reaching the emotional highs of its predecessors, it’s arguably the most thought provoking offering of the entire series and one which entirely justifies its existence. In short, it’s the return to the toy chest that we never knew we needed.”