Tracy Morgan joins ‘Coming To America 2’ cast

The sequel to Eddie Murphy's 1998 comedy adds more names to its team

Tracy Morgan has been cast in Coming To America 2, according to reports.

The sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1998 comedy has been speculated about since 2017, but a follow-up was only officially confirmed in January 2019.

Murphy has been confirmed to reprise his role of Prince Akeem – now King – while Arsenio Hall will return as his right-hand man Semmi. Other returning stars include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and, reportedly, Louie Anderson.

Coming To America 2 will focus on Akeem discovering a son he never knew about and his journey back to America to transform his heir into a prince.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan has now joined the cast alongside a host of other new names, including Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, and KiKi Layne. Jones will play the mother of Akeem’s son, while Morgan will play her brother, a hustler called Reem.

Layne, meanwhile, will play Akeem’s daughter, and Snipes will take on the part of the leader of another fictional African nation. Craig Brewer will direct the movie.

The movie was initially set to be released in August 2020 but was pushed back to December 18, 2020.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement announcing the film earlier this year. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”