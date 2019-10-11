‘Training Day’ prequel is in the works

It's set in the days leading up to the LA Riots...

A prequel to acclaimed crime drama Training Day is reportedly being developed by Warner Bros.

As Collider reports, the film will take place in the days leading up to the 1992 LA Riots – which took place after three LAPD officers were cleared of brutally assaulting black construction worker Rodney King. The verdict sparked six days of civil unrest and mass rioting in the city.

The new script from writer Nick Yarborough featured on Hollywood’s Black List – an annual listing of the best unmade screenplays – and focuses on the younger life of Alonzo Harris, the character portrayed by an Oscar-winning Denzel Washington in the first movie.

Although casting on the project is yet to be announced, Collider claims that Washington’s son, BlacKkKlansman’s John David Washington, could potentially step into the role.

Training Day focused on the story of Ethan Hawke’s rookie cop, who is partnered with Washington’s morally dubious detective over 12 hours. It featured all-star cameos from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and Terry Crews.

Despite failing to set the box office alight, it won Washington the Oscar for Best Actor in 2002 – his second overall after a Best Supporting Actor victory for 1989’s Glory. Hawke also bagged a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

A small screen take on the film starring Bill Paxton debuted on CBS in 2015, but it was cancelled in 2017 after just one season.