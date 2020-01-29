‘Transformers’ is getting a reboot and two new films are on the way

Two new Transformers films have been announced in what will be a reboot of the franchise.

Following the success of 2018’s Bumblebee, Paramount Pictures has recruited script-writers James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold for the forthcoming movies, which is intended to veer away from the Michael Bay movies, reports Variety.

His last movie – Transformers: The Last Knight – opened to an all-time low in the US after grossing $69 million (£54 million) in its first days of release.

In 2017, despite stepping down from the director’s chair Bay, said Paramount had 14 more films in the pipeline.

Bumblebee made over 400 million dollars from a 135 million budget, making it an outstanding success for Paramount and NME awarded it four stars declaring “finally, a Transformers movie that’s fun to watch”.

Vanderbilt, who most recently penned and produced Murder Mystery for Netflix and Adam Sandler last year, is believed to be working on a Beast Wars adaptation, a Transformers spin off where robots turn into animals including Cheetor (Cheetah), Optimus Primal (Gorilla), Rhinox (Rhinoceros).

Less is known about the Harold script, but one of the projects will be reportedly based in the universe semi-rebooted by Bumblebee – and could potentially lead to an Avengers-style crossover event where the Beast Transformers meet the regular Car Transformers for a showdown.