‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ trailer introduces the Maximals

The first teaser trailer has arrived for upcoming Transformers film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ahead of its cinema release in 2023.

The film will mark the seventh in the live-action Transformers franchise, and will follow up 2018’s Bumblebee. Aside from the Autobots, Rise of the Beast introduces Beast Wars‘ Maximal faction for the first time in the film series’ history, plus enemies the Predacons and the Terrorcons. “For millions of years our world has transformed. But something else has awakened,” the trailer’s title card reads.

Soundtracked by the Notorious B.I.G.‘s ‘Juicy’, the new trailer features plenty of classic Transformers, such as Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, plus Optimus Primal, the gorilla-like leader of the Maximals. It also introduces protagonists Noah, portrayed by actor Anthony Ramos, and Elena, played by Dominique Fishback.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to arrive in cinemas on June 9, 2023. The film was first announced in 2021 and was originally set to premiere this year, but was pushed back a year for undisclosed reasons.

Transformers: Rise of the Beast‘s voice cast includes Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Pete Davidson as Mirage and Peter Dinklage as Terrorcons leader Scourge. Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez all lend their voices to various Transformers as well.

The first Transformers film arrived in 2007, and was followed up by Revenge of the Fallen in 2009, Dark of the Moon in 2011, Age of Extinction in 2014 and The Last Knight in 2017. The Travis Knight-directed spin-off Bumblebee was released in late 2018, and was declared “the best Transformers movie so far” in a four-star review by NME.

“It’s made to be seen by a young audience, but if you’re old enough to remember bashing heroic plastic trucks into evil airplanes, this will bring that same feeling of simple joy rushing back.”