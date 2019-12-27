News Film News

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score new David Fincher film ‘Mank’

The pair will exclusively use instruments from the 1940s to write the score.

Will Richards
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are set to team up with David Fincher once again on the director’s new film Mank.

The Nine Inch Nails members have previously composed the scores for Fincher films such as The Social Network and Gone Girl.

The pair’s most recent effort was on the new Watchmen TV series, which they released the soundtrack for in three parts as well as performing a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’, which they have recently shared.

Now, as Reznor reveals to Revolver in a new interview, they’re set to take on the Mank score, which will see he and Ross using only instruments from the 1940s to compose the soundtrack, in line with the film’s setting.

David Fincher
‘Mank’ is Fincher’s first film since 2014’s ‘Gone Girl’, which Reznor and Ross also scored. Credit: Getty Images

Mank is a black-and-white film starring Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane writer Herman Mankiewicz. It is due to arrive straight to Netflix next year.

It follows Fincher’s recent Netflix series Mindhunter, the third series of which is on hold while production continues on Mank.

Reznor and Ross recently revealed that they are pulling out of scoring new Amy Adams film The Woman In The Window, as Pitchfork note.

The pair originally signed up for the soundtrack in 2018, but cite the studio’s “transformation” of the movie since the test screening they saw as their reason to step down.

They will, however, still be scoring new Pixar film Soul, which features the voices of Questlove, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx and more

