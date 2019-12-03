Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released their instrumental reimagining of David Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’, after it appeared in the latest episode of Watchmen.

The track first appeared in An Almost Religious Awe, which aired last Sunday. Now, the pair have shared their full rendition of the track – and it’s appropriately haunting.

It sees subtle piano notes playing the recognisable early bars of the ‘Hunky Dory’ track, before the chorus sees the arrival of assorted synthesisers. You can listen in full below.

Advertisement

It comes after the pair released the second volume of the Watchmen soundtrack, with a third yet to still arrive.

Describing the decision to split it into three, Reznor told Billboard: “I think that putting out an hour and a half of music today is like throwing it out the window — it’s asking too much of a kind-of short attention span audience that we’ve all become. So, breaking it up into chunks felt like something we wanted to do. It’s just something that feels very Watchmen to us. It’s fun, and a cool way to get music out and be part of the story.”

Meanwhile, original Watchmen graphic novel creator Alan Moore has said he’ll be voting in a General Election for the first time in 40 years next month.