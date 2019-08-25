Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score new Pixar film ‘Soul’

It features the voices of Questlove, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx and more

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been announced to score new Pixar film Soul.

The film will feature the voices of Questlove, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx and more.

Disney debuted details of the new film at their D23 expo in Anaheim, California this weekend, and announced its voice cast alongside details of the soundtrack, as Variety reports.

Along with the star-studded cast, the film will see the Nine Inch Nails frontman and his frequent collaborator follow on from scores for the likes of David Fincher films Gone Girl, The Social Network and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

According to Variety, Soul imagines a world in which every living person comes with a pre-installed soul which is formed in a new cosmic realm.

It will star Jamie Foxx, who is a music teacher that dreams of playing a show at The Blue Note, a legendary jazz club in New York City. He then accidentally steps into an open sewer grate, slipping back into the other realm, and has to fight to get back to the real world with his new soul form in order to get his gig.

Joking about the film, Tina Fey said she took the role because “its the only way I could get passes to D23.”

In other news from D23, Marvel have confirmed that Black Panther 2 will be released in May 2022.