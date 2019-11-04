Tributes paid after death of ‘Marvellous Mrs Maisel’ star Brian Tarantina

RIP

Tributes have been paid to Brian Tarantina, after the death of the Marvellous Mrs Maisel star was confirmed.

The 60-year-old, who played the role of Jackie in the Amazon show, was found dead in his New York apartment on Saturday.

A statement from the NYPD confirmed: “On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at approximately 0040 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside of 353 West 51 Street, apartment 11, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 60-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, fully-clothed, on his couch. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the aided male deceased at the scene (his residence).”

According to Tarantina’s manager, Laurie Smith, he had been “quite ill” and was recuperating at home.

“I have known him for years. He was an amazing, very, very talented actor and very sweet person,” Smith said. “I was really shocked and very sad. I’m still shocked.”

TMZ claim that “a white powdery substance near his body, believed to be alleged narcotics” was found by authorities after Tarantina’s niece called authorities when she discovered his body.

Tarantina, who also portrayed Bootsy in the Gilmore Girls, was remembered fondly by the show’s fans.

One wrote: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Tarantina. He portrayed many roles, but his Character Bootsy, on Gilmore Girls was the most memorable to me. Rest In Peace, Brian.”

As well as the Marvellous Mrs Maisel and Gilmore Girls, Tarantina also starred in shows including Law & Order, Miami Vice, Spin City, ER, Heroes, and The Sopranos.