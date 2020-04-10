News Film News

Tributes paid to ‘Human Centipede’ star Dieter Laser who has died aged 78

"He was a force of nature, a unique human being and an iconic actor"

Elizabeth Aubrey
Dieter Laser, star of 'The Human Centipede' has died. Credit: Alamy

Tributes have been paid to Human Centipede star Dieter Laser who has died aged 78.

It was announced via Laser’s social media pages that the German-born actor had died on February 29. No cause of death was given.

The posts read: “We are very sorry to have to inform you that Dieter Laser passed away on February 29, 2020.”

Laser achieved cult fame for his role in the controversial horror film The Human Centipede, where he played a psychotic doctor who conducted grotesque experiments on humans.

Written and directed by Tom Six and released in 2009, Laser won the best actor award for his role in the film at the Austin Fantastic Fest. Laser also appeared in the third film in the series.

Leider müssen wir euch mitteilen, dass Dieter Laser am 29. Februar 2020 verstorben ist.We are very sorry to have to inform you that Dieter Laser passed away on February 29, 2020.

Posted by Dieter Laser on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Tributes to the actor have poured in on social media today. Director Six said: “I’m totally shocked Dieter passed away. He was a force of nature, a unique human being and an iconic actor.”

He continued: “I’m so damn proud we created pop culture together. Wished we could have made more movies. RIP my friend, you will live forever on screen.”

You can see some of the other tributes to Laser below.

Laser made his screen debut in 1968 in an adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s In The Jungle Of Cities. He won further awards in 1975 for his work in the title role of John Glückstadt and for his work on cult 70s film The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum.

Reviewing The Human Centipede, NME said: “Controversial from the word go, the Tom Six film about a retired doctor with a penchant for bizarre medical experiments has been widely publicised as the most horrific film ever made.

“After two viewings, I’m still trying to work out whether the contents of this film are a work of twisted genius or a pile of bizarre, non-frightening, utterly putrid filth. And for the existence of the question alone, this is a film worth seeing.”

