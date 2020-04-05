The TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer has had its release date pushed forward.

The 2013 sci-fi thriller was the Oscar-winning director’s debut English-language release, with 80 percent of the dialogue in English.

The original was set seven years after the world entered a new ice age, which saw the last remaining humans travelling on a perpetually moving train, segregated by class. As it circled the globe, the under-class start a revolution against the elite. Ed Harris, Tilda Swinton, Chris Evans and Jamie Bell all starred in the film.

Advertisement

The TV version of Snowpiercer was originally due to premiere on May 31 but has now been brought forward to May 17. The show will broadcast on TNT in the US and will be available to watch on Netflix around the world (except the US and China).

“Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” said TNT general manager Brett Weitz. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up Snowpiercer’s premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”

The new adaptation will star Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Micky Sumner and more, while Bong serves as executive producer.

Bong recently made history at the 2020 Oscars when his latest film Parasite became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture. The movie also collected the awards for Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

Advertisement

Parasite is also set to be adapted for TV, with a series unravelling the “hidden stories” from the film in the works by HBO.