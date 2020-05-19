Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died, aged 30.

Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead by police in a Las Vegas condominium last Wednesday (May 13).

Their cause of death is pending toxicology results, although police have ruled that it was not a criminal incident.

Boyce was best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 big-screen adaptation of Twilight, which starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Tyler is seen in one scene in the film nearly crashing into Bella (Stewart) in his van as it swerves uncontrollably across the school car park. Edward (Pattinson) saves Bella by diving in front of her and stopping the van with his sheer strength, leaving a large dent in its door.

Boyce’s only other acting credit was in writer-director Trevor Jackson’s 2018 short film Apocalypse.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Boyce’s mother Lisa Wayne said she “felt sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain.”

“I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, ‘Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together.’ Boy. Why did you leave me?” she wrote.

“Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I’m broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny.”

Boyce leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, while Adepoju had a young son.