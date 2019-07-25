Twister, Santa and lots of guns: watch the trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’

The sequel ten years in the making is out in October

The trailer and official poster have been revealed for the sequel to Zombieland.

Out on October 18, Zombieland: Double Tap sees the original cast of the 2009 movie – led by Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone – returning to our screens for the first time in a decade.

The new trailer is an action-packed few minutes, with everything from Twister to Father Christmas, and lots (and lots) of guns.

The sequel was first confirmed back in 2016, and is now finally being released to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the original.

Writer Paul Wernick had hoped for an October 2019 release, and the film will get exactly that, coming out on October 18.

“We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland. Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2,” he told Vulture last year.

“The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release…with the original cast, by the way,” he added.

As the film’s synopsis reads, the sequel revolves around the original cast “[facing] off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.