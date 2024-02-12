‘Twisters’ first trailer spins through Super Bowl 2024

The first trailer for Twisters premiered during the Super Bowl 2024 tonight (February 11), giving a first look at the upcoming sequel.

The new movie is a follow-up to 1996’s Twister, which followed meteorologist Jo Harding (played by Helen Hunt) as she chases storms – and throws herself and her family into danger.

Minari director Lee Isaac Chung has helmed the new sequel, Twisters, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell.

In the first trailer, Edgar-Jones and Powell are seemingly part of two rival storm-chasing teams, with both groups driving through the eye of destructive tornadoes. “You don’t face your fears,” Powell tells Edgar-Jones at one point. “You ride them.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chung explained his intentions with the movie. “What was essential to me was that it always felt like in that first movie, which didn’t necessarily feel like a disaster movie,” he said.

“To me, it felt like an adventure movie, and I always loved how that movie inspired a generation of meteorologists and people who were interested in science and weather just because it made that study feel like it was an adventure. That’s something that I wanted to retain with this one.”

Twisters will also star Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Tunde Adebimpe and more. It will premiere on July 19.

It joins Wicked: Part One and Deadpool 3 in airing a new preview during the Super Bowl 2024. Wicked: Part One gave a first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Oz, while Deadpool 3’s teaser saw Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively.

Elsewhere at the Super Bowl, Usher is set to take to the field as this year’s halftime performer. He will follow Post Malone, who helped kick off the big game in Las Vegas with a special acoustic performance.